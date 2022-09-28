Narendra Modi as CM sowed the seeds of technical education in Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah |

Ahmedabad: Home Minister Amit Shah, at a stone laying ceremony for the new campus of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘sowing the seeds of technical education in Gujarat’ during his tenure as the state’s Chief Minister.

Shah also lauded GTU for producing some of the best technocrats in India with its innovation capabilities.

“@narendramodi Ji as CM sowed the seeds of technical education in Gujarat in the form of GTU, which is contributing significantly to the development of the country by producing the best technocrats with innovation,” said the tweet by the Home Minister.

Amit Shah along with faculty members from the institute laid the foundation of GTU’s new campus which is set to be constructed for Rs 222 crores at Lekawada, Gandhinagar. GTU was set up in 2007 by PM Modi when he was serving as the state’s Chief Minister.

During the ceremony, Shah emphasised the value of education, particularly for technical courses taught in the students' native tongues. The minister made numerous allusions to NEP 2020 while arguing that teaching in the pupils' local tongue will enable the latter to comprehend the material better than using rote learning techniques. Shah further stated that the first semester of MBBS classes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, will be taught in Hindi.