 Nagpur College Lecturer Ends Life
According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons | Representative image

42-year-old lecturer at GS College of Commerce in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide at his residence and left behind a 14-page note in which he has purportedly claimed harassment by some members of the teaching faculty, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Gajanan Janraoji Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years.

He hanged himself at his residence on Sunday evening when his wife was away in Amravati, they said.

On Sunday evening, they said, Karade phoned his brother-in-law and told him he fears he may be attacked by unidentified persons. Karade told his brother-in-law he had documented everything in a diary stored in the refrigerator and urged him to take action if something were to happen to him, said the relatives.

At the time, the lecturer’s wife and his brother-in-law’s wife were in Amravati attending a relative’s wedding. Both rushed to Nagpur, where they found Karade hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

An official of the Beltarodi police station confirmed the diary containing Karade’s writings had been handed over to the police by family members.

The diary has writings spanning 14 pages and contains names of some persons and other details, he said.

Mumbai: Strict Action for Rule Breakers on Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg
