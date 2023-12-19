Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School

X/@AlongImna

In a significant move towards revolutionizing education, Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Nagaland, has released an engaging video advocating interactive and practical learning in primary schools. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases a dynamic teaching method implemented in a primary school setting.

The insightful video captures a unique classroom exercise where each student is presented with an array of vegetables on their desk. The teacher, in a one-on-one interaction, quizzes the students on the names of each vegetable. This creative approach not only introduces students to India's rich variety of vegetation but also hones their ability to rapidly recall knowledge.

The Impact of Practical Education on Quick Recall.



हर स्कूल में ऐसी शिक्षा व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए और हर शिक्षक ऐसा! pic.twitter.com/n5Vq9O1RiU — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 18, 2023

Educational research backs practical learning

Minister Along's initiative aligns with educational research emphasizing the vital role of practical education. By bridging the gap between classroom concepts and real-world applications, students not only retain information better but also develop a deeper understanding of the material.

Through this engaging video, Minister Along underscores the importance of incorporating real-world experiences into the curriculum. The demonstration highlights the need for hands-on learning experiences to complement theoretical knowledge, providing students with a holistic and well-rounded education. Minister Along's advocacy signals a commitment to fostering a progressive and dynamic learning environment in Nagaland's schools.