 Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School

Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along pioneers practical education with a creative veggie quiz, bridging theory and real-world application for a holistic learning experience.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
X/@AlongImna

In a significant move towards revolutionizing education, Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Nagaland, has released an engaging video advocating interactive and practical learning in primary schools. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases a dynamic teaching method implemented in a primary school setting.

The insightful video captures a unique classroom exercise where each student is presented with an array of vegetables on their desk. The teacher, in a one-on-one interaction, quizzes the students on the names of each vegetable. This creative approach not only introduces students to India's rich variety of vegetation but also hones their ability to rapidly recall knowledge.

Educational research backs practical learning

Minister Along's initiative aligns with educational research emphasizing the vital role of practical education. By bridging the gap between classroom concepts and real-world applications, students not only retain information better but also develop a deeper understanding of the material.

Through this engaging video, Minister Along underscores the importance of incorporating real-world experiences into the curriculum. The demonstration highlights the need for hands-on learning experiences to complement theoretical knowledge, providing students with a holistic and well-rounded education. Minister Along's advocacy signals a commitment to fostering a progressive and dynamic learning environment in Nagaland's schools.

Read Also
Alarming: Meghalaya's School Children Lead In Tobacco Usage At 94.4%; Nagaland And Sikkim To Follow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Student at Symbiosis Public School

Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Student at Symbiosis Public School

Tragic Suicide at Meerut University Hostel Claims 19-Year-Old Student's Life

Tragic Suicide at Meerut University Hostel Claims 19-Year-Old Student's Life

Heavy Rains Prompt Tamil Nadu to Declare Holiday in Tirunelveli District

Heavy Rains Prompt Tamil Nadu to Declare Holiday in Tirunelveli District

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed and Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed and Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School

Nagaland: Watch Impressive Viral Video Of Innovative Teaching Technique In School