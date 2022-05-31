Nagaland: NBSE HSLC 2022 results out at nbsenl.edu.in, know how to check

NBSE HSLC 2022 results out at nbsenl.edu.in, know how to check | File Photo

Nagaland: T he Nagaland Board of Secondary Education has released its HSLC(High School Leaving Certificate) and HSSLC(Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) results for 2022 today, May 31. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education will announce its result for the class of 2022 on its official website, nbsenl.edu.in. Candidates must enter their roll number to check Nagaland Class 10, 12 results 2022.

NBSE HSLC conducted the board exams from March 9 to March 22, 2022. The HSSLC exam is from March 8 to March 31, 2022.

The students can check their results on: www.nbsenl.edu.in/ www.indiaresults.com/ www.schools9.com

To check their results students must:

Visit the official website and click on the link that says NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022. Enter their roll number and school code. The students must click on ‘Find Results.’ The NBSE result 2022 will open on the screen. Check for errors in personal details and then download the Nagaland 2022 result and save it for future use.