Nagaland Board of School Education Important Notification For Students Of Class 10, 12

Kohima: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the notification on the registration for Classes 10, 12 students for Nagaland board exams 2024. The board has also notified the examination fee for High School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Secondary Leaving Certificate (Class 12).

The notification issued by the board says, "Regular candidates will be able register for Nagaland board Classes 10 and 12 exams 2024 on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in, from October 3 to 13."

“Institutions and schools are to collect the fees, verify the forms and pay examination fees for their regular candidates within the above mentioned dates", added the Board.

Exam Registration Fee:

Candidates appearing for Class 10 Nagaland 10 exam 2024 will have to submit a fee of Rs 1,350.

If students want to change the examination centre then an additional fee of Rs 200 has to be made.

Students of Class 12 will have to pay a Rs 1,500 registration fee. For each practical exam, they will have to pay a Rs 100 fee.

For changing the centre, students will have to pay Rs 200 as fee.

