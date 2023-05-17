Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC Results to be out on May 24 at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC Results | Unsplash

Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has announced the dates for HSLC and HSSLC.

The NBSE will declare the Class 10 and 12 Results on May 24, 2023.

Students who appeared for the exam must note that the results will be declared on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

The official statement reads "The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2023 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023."

NBSE HLSC Exams 2023 were held from March 10, 2023 to March 22, 2023 whereas NBSE HSSLC Exams 2023 were conducted from March 9, 2023 to March 31, 2023

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam 2023 Date Official Notice

"The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintenonly from 29th to 30th May 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent which is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf." reads the statement from the official notice.