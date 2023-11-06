NABARD Grade A (RDBS) 2023 Prelims Result Out; Mains Exam Set For November 19

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary's aim is to make over 19 entries in the Guinness book, a record held by veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar | Representational Image

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has recently officially declared the results of the Grade A (RDBS) preliminary examination for the year 2023. If you were one of the candidates who appeared for the NABARD Grade A (RDBS) exam on October 16, you can now access your preliminary exam results on the official NABARD website at nabard.org. It is also mandatory for the students to note that the further updates related to the exams will be given on the official website of the NABARD.

Also, it's important to note that the main examination for the NABARD Grade A (RDBS) is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, and it will be conducted online. This main examination is a critical step in the selection process, and successful candidates will have the opportunity to move forward in their pursuit of a career with NABARD.

The results have been made available in a PDF format, and the good news is that you won't need to provide any specific login credentials to access and view your result.

Therefore, if you were a part of the preliminary examination, it's essential to check your results promptly, prepare for the upcoming main examination, and ensure you are well-prepared for the next phase of this important journey towards a role in NABARD.

Here is step- by- step guide to check the NABARD Grade A (RDBS) results correctly:

Step 1 - Go to the official website - nabard.org.

Step 2 - Click on the designated link.

Step 3 - Download the document on the screen.

Step 4 - Save it for future reference.

Read Also Delhi Govt Announces Online Classes for Students Except Classes 10 And 12 Until November 10

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)