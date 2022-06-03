e-Paper Get App

Myanmar's schools resume new academic year with in-person classes

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
Yangon: Myanmar's Education Ministry Director-General U Kyaw Swar Thwin announced that primary, middle, and high schools across the country have reopened for in-person classes for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to the Xinhua news agency, schools across the Southeast Asian country reopened on Thursday.

"Although the national school enrollment week for the 2022-2023 academic year was from May 26 to June 1, the Education Ministry will continue accepting students," the official added.

"Schools in Yangon reopened in line with Covid-19 guidelines," an Education official in Yangon told Xinhua.

In the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, 842 schools, including government-run primary, middle and high schools, monastic schools and private schools reopened on Thursday, state-run television channel MRTV announced.

According to the Education Ministry, more than 56.09 million students enrolled in the basic education schools across the country between May 26 and June 1.

Myanmar's schools resume new academic year with in-person classes

