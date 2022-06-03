Myanmar's schools resume new academic year with in-person classes | IANS

Yangon: Myanmar's Education Ministry Director-General U Kyaw Swar Thwin announced that primary, middle, and high schools across the country have reopened for in-person classes for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to the Xinhua news agency, schools across the Southeast Asian country reopened on Thursday.

"Although the national school enrollment week for the 2022-2023 academic year was from May 26 to June 1, the Education Ministry will continue accepting students," the official added.

"Schools in Yangon reopened in line with Covid-19 guidelines," an Education official in Yangon told Xinhua.

In the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, 842 schools, including government-run primary, middle and high schools, monastic schools and private schools reopened on Thursday, state-run television channel MRTV announced.

According to the Education Ministry, more than 56.09 million students enrolled in the basic education schools across the country between May 26 and June 1.