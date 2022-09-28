"My dad will be king," Prince George asks his classmates to watch out!

Prince George of Wales |

During a fight on his former school's playground in South London, Prince George of Wales warned a fellow classmate, "My dad will be king, so you better watch out!" reported the Daily Mail. After the Queen's demise, Prince George is now second in line of succession to the British throne, after his father, Prince William of Wales.

This tussle was reported while citing a new book- 'The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown'- by Katie Nicholl.

'They [Prince William and Princess Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,' Katie Nicholl wrote in the book.

'George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line, ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out,' the book further read.

Prince George is the eldest grandchild of King Charles III, and his father Prince William is first in the line of succession to the British throne.