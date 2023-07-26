Murmu Calls Upon Medical Students Of Atut Bandhan Family To Help Other Needy Students

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon the medical students of Atut Bandhan family to help other needy students while moving forward in their profession and life. Murmu, who arrived here to a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, attended a meeting of the Atut Bandhan Family in the Raj Bhavan.

The Atut Bandhan family is a non-profitable organisation, which provides financial assistance to medical students facing difficulties in meeting their day-to-day expenses.

Through the Atut Bandhan family, at least 52 medical students from humble families are being sponsored by individuals. The President interacted with the beneficiary students and also the persons who sponsored them without having any interest.

“I suggest the beneficiaries of Atut Bandhan to help other students in moving forward in their profession and life,” Murmu said while addressing the gathering at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

“If you help other needy students…it will create a chain….in the process many talented students denied opportunities can benefit…,” the president said.

Murmu was earlier received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others at the airport where folk artists also performed.

On her arrival at the Raj Bhavan, the governor organised a celebration marking the completion of Murmu’s one year in the highest office in the country. She had taken the oath of office on July 25, 2022.

“A special cake having a picture of the Rastapati Bhavan was cut by the president,” a senior official present on the occasion said.

Murmu also laid the foundation of Kalinga Atithi Nivas on Raj Bhavan premises in the presence of the governor and the chief minister.

As per the schedule, the president will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue.

She will also visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Netaji Museum.

Murmu is scheduled to be present at the valedictory function of the 75th-year celebrations of Orissa High Court in Cuttack and address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. She will also grace the convocation of National Law University, Odisha, on the same day.

On Thursday, before returning to Delhi, the president will interact with the members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan.

She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 — ‘The Year of Positive Change’, and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the twin cities for the visit.

This is Murmu’s third visit to Odisha since assuming the country’s highest office on July 25, 2022. PTI AAM SOM AAM RG