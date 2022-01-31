Mumtaz Ali appointed as the new Chancellor of Urdu University

Hyderabad: Mumtaz Ali, a well-known social reformer, educator, and spiritual leader, has been appointed as the Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University for a three-year term.

According to a statement issued by the University, the President has nominated Mumtaz Ali as the sixth Chancellor of the University in his position as a Visitor of the University. The new Chancellor's appointment is effective from December 17, 2021.

Mumtaz Ali, who hails from Kerala, is also an author and uses the pen name Sri M.



The Padma Bhushan award was conferred in 2020 on Mumtaz Ali in recognition for the outstanding service in the fields of education and social reform. He heads the Satsang Foundation, which runs two schools in Andhra Pradesh, the Peepal Grove School and the Satsang Vidyalaya.



He also undertook the "Walk of Hope", an exercise to restore the country's spirituality, in 2015 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He authored about 10 books including his autobiography "The Journey Continues"

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:22 PM IST