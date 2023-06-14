 Mumbai's TISS To Organise Event As Part Of CL4STEM Initiative To Provide Summary Of Research Findings
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is all set to hold an event where researchers from the partner countries, along with the Director of TISS shall be present at the campus, to release a summary of findings from the research reports created.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
TISS Mumbai

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will host an event on June 17 at the TISS Campus in Chembur as part of their Connected Learning for STEM (CL4STEM) Initiative, which is a partnership between four countries (Bhutan, Nigeria, Tanzania). The initiative's goal is to build the capacities of middle and secondary school science and mathematics teachers to foster higher-order learning with inclusion and equity in their classrooms and research its effectiveness and potential scaling. 

As part of the event, researchers from the partner countries, along with the Director of TISS shall be present at the campus, to release a summary of findings from the research reports created. 

The knowledge generated by this project would be shared with stakeholders in the federal and provincial ministries of education as well as pertinent regulatory and professional bodies in order to plant it in these nations' policy agendas.

Furthermore, in the spirit of producing global public goods, major findings from this project would be disseminated to other researchers and opinion leaders.

