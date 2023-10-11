Mumbai University, UNICEF Releases Mental Health Guide For Students

The health guide for students focuses on emotional well-being, career-related issues, relationships, and digital safety | File photo

The University of Mumbai’s communication and journalism department and UNICEF released a mental health guide for mass media students on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

The guide, “Navigating Waves of Mental Wellbeing”, is prepared by Tanuja Babre, state consultant for mental health and psychosocial support at UNICEF, Maharashtra, in consultation with mass media students from the varsity’s journalism department. It focuses on emotional well-being, career-related issues, relationships, and digital safety.

“The guide would help the mass media students as well as professionals to understand the problems and encourage them to seek help,” said Dr Sunder Rajdeep, professor and head of the Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Mumbai.

