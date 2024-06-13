Mumbai University UG 2024 First Merit List Out; Check Important Details

Mumbai University UG First Merit List Out; Check Important Details |

The initial allotment list for FY 2023–24 admissions for BA, B.Sc., and B.Com admission in all associated colleges was announced by Mumbai University on June 13, 2024, as per the official schedule. The merit list for students who applied to Mumbai University's undergraduate programmes can be viewed at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

What next?

The names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for Mumbai University's first admission in 2024 are listed on the first merit list, together with information on their class, category, marks, percentage, and counselling status. In order to confirm their admission to the designated colleges, candidates must check specific papers and pay the fees online between June 14, 2024, and June 20, 2024, up to 3 PM, after the announcement of the Mumbai University merit list 2024.

Candidates whose names are on the merit list but who don't finish this phase won't be permitted to take admission. In that scenario, with the publishing of the second merit list 2024, the open seats will be filled. The official schedule states that the second merit list will be made available on June 21 till 5:00 PM.

How to check?

-Go to the MU colleges' official websites

-To view the first merit list for a particular programme, click the link

-A PDF will then appear on the screen



-Look up your name in the list, review the admissions process, and visit the college

Important Dates

Round 1 merit list release date - June 13 (5:00 PM)

Online verification of documents - June 14 to June 20

Mumbai University seat acceptance fee payment last date - June 20

MU UG Second Merit List 2024



In addition, the authorities will make available the second Mumbai University merit list for 2024 on June 21. From June 22 to June 27, 2024, they will verify documents online and collect money online.