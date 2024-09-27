Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University's senate election results are expected today, September 27, 2024. As of now, it is being reported that all the candidates of Yuva Sena, which is supported by Aditya Thackeray, are in the lead.

The other main contender for the seats is the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarti Parishad, the student branch of the BJP. Seven of Thackeray's Yuva Sena's candidates have won Senate elections thus far, according to multiple media reports.

The list of 7 candidates who have won so far is as follows:

Sheetal Devrukhkar- (In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category)

Shashikant Zare

Pradeep Sawant

Dhanraj Kohchade ( In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category)

Milind Satam

Sneha Gawli (In the Female reserved category)

Mayur Panchal ( In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category)

MU Senate Elections 2024

Mumbai University hosted the senate elections for ten seats on September 24, 2024. After a long hiatus, the Mumbai University Senate Election was held this year. During the preceding two years, there were several reasons why the polling was postponed. A total of 55% of eligible voters voted on election day.

The results for these elections are expected to be released shortly. Currently, the counting of the votes is underway. The vote tallying process started at the Mumbai University Fort campus today, September 27, 2024, from 9 am. To guarantee peaceful election results, Mumbai Police personnel have also been stationed at the counting centre.

Why Are MU Senate Elections Conducted?

In Mumbai's political circles, the Mumbai University Senate election is seen as crucial to retaining power.

The Mumbai University senate, which includes representatives from the faculty, administration, registered graduates, students' council, and principals, is the highest elected decision-making body and is in charge of approving the university's budget, which makes this election extremely important.