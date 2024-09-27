 Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Candidates from Yuva Sena, backed by Aditya Thackeray, are reportedly in the lead, having won seven seats so far.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University's senate election results are expected today, September 27, 2024. As of now, it is being reported that all the candidates of Yuva Sena, which is supported by Aditya Thackeray, are in the lead.

The other main contender for the seats is the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarti Parishad, the student branch of the BJP. Seven of Thackeray's Yuva Sena's candidates have won Senate elections thus far, according to multiple media reports.

The list of 7 candidates who have won so far is as follows:

Sheetal Devrukhkar- (In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral

Shashikant Zare

Pradeep Sawant

Dhanraj Kohchade ( In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category)

Milind Satam

Sneha Gawli (In the Female reserved category)

Mayur Panchal ( In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category)

MU Senate Elections 2024

Mumbai University hosted the senate elections for ten seats on September 24, 2024. After a long hiatus, the Mumbai University Senate Election was held this year. During the preceding two years, there were several reasons why the polling was postponed. A total of 55% of eligible voters voted on election day.

The results for these elections are expected to be released shortly. Currently, the counting of the votes is underway. The vote tallying process started at the Mumbai University Fort campus today, September 27, 2024, from 9 am. To guarantee peaceful election results, Mumbai Police personnel have also been stationed at the counting centre.

Read Also
Mumbai University Senate Elections: ABVP Secretary Moves Bombay HC; Seeks Disqualification of Yuva...
article-image

Why Are MU Senate Elections Conducted?

In Mumbai's political circles, the Mumbai University Senate election is seen as crucial to retaining power.

The Mumbai University senate, which includes representatives from the faculty, administration, registered graduates, students' council, and principals, is the highest elected decision-making body and is in charge of approving the university's budget, which makes this election extremely important.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Study In Korea: Indian Students Can Now Apply For The 2025 Global Korea Scholarship

Study In Korea: Indian Students Can Now Apply For The 2025 Global Korea Scholarship

Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28

Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28

Study In Canada: Apply For The University Of Toronto National Scholarship By October 17

Study In Canada: Apply For The University Of Toronto National Scholarship By October 17

IIT Madras Students Showcase 30 Start-Ups in AI, Healthtech, Deeptech, & Sustainability In Nirmaan...

IIT Madras Students Showcase 30 Start-Ups in AI, Healthtech, Deeptech, & Sustainability In Nirmaan...