Mumbai University launches Lata Mangeshkar music college on her 93rd birth anniversary

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar music college | IANS

Mumbai: The "Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College & Museum" was officially opened at the Kalina Campus of Mumbai University on Wednesday, the 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the college before a large crowd of ministers, politicians, and musicians, including Usha Mangeshkar, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Meena Khadilkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Ashok Patki, Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udas, Mayuresh Pai, Taufiq Qureshi, Lalit Pandit among others.

Read Also Mumbai University publishes 'missing' results of law students

IANS

Range of courses

The University will offer the first six certificate courses of one year each in Hindustani classical music, Indian flute, tabla, sitar, harmonium/keyboard, and sound engineering will be launched with an initial intake of 150 students.

For the college courses, the government established a 14-member expert advisory group that was chaired by Hridaynath Mangeshkar and included Usha Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar, Mayuresh Pai, Zakir Hussain, A.R. Rahman, and other notable figures.

To start with, the teaching posts will be on an emoluments basis and clerical/ typist jobs will be filled on an external basis, machinery, equipment, and other requirements will be purchased, all at a cost of nearly Rs 1.75 crore per month.

IANS

Campus in Kalina?

The Maharashtra government gave the music college a 7,000 square meter property owned by the Directorate of Libraries in the Kalina campus of Mumbai University for the music college.

However, Shinde has stated that the institution would temporarily operate from the P.L. Deshpande Academy, in Prabhadevi, until it acquired its own structure and other amenities.

In honour of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar wanted to establish such a music institution, and former Minister Aditya Thackeray of the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration had shown her the idea, which she liked.

Read Also Students distanced from lectures? MU starts IDOL admission