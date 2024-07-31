Mumbai University Extends First-Year Degree Admission Deadline; Apply Till August 16!

Mumbai University Extends First-Year Degree Admission Deadline | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended the application deadline for admissions to the first-year degree program at the Distance and Online Learning Center. Students can now apply for the said program until August 16. Students can submit their applications through the website, https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

The admission process for the first year of graduation in BA, B.Com., B.Com. (Accounting & Finance), B.Sc. (Information Technology), B.Sc. The admissions process for SC (Computer Science) courses started on June 26, 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Study materials and admission advice are provided at the divisional centers of CDOE located in Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi.In Palghar, a divisional center will also soon be established.



Online and remote learning systems are a good option for students who have not been accepted into traditional institutions or whose education is not yet complete, and they encourage students to enroll in them. Director of CDOE Prof. That was completed by Shivaji Sargar.