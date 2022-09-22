Mumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results

Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: The result of PET (Pre-PhD Entrance Examination) conducted on 26th and 27th August 2022 by the University of Mumbai has been declared today. Students can access the PET 2022 results via their login IDs.

A total of 4,785 candidates had applied of which 2,591 students have passed the exam. The pass percentage of this exam result is 54.14 percent. The exam was conducted online for a total of 79 subjects across four faculties.

In this, 1171 students in the science and technology faculty, 468 students in commerce and management faculty, 571 students in humanities faculty and 381 students in interfaculty have passed.