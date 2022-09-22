e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results

Mumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results

A total of 4,785 candidates had applied of which 2,591 students have passed the exam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: The result of PET (Pre-PhD Entrance Examination) conducted on 26th and 27th August 2022 by the University of Mumbai has been declared today. Students can access the PET 2022 results via their login IDs.

A total of 4,785 candidates had applied of which 2,591 students have passed the exam. The pass percentage of this exam result is 54.14 percent. The exam was conducted online for a total of 79 subjects across four faculties.

In this, 1171 students in the science and technology faculty, 468 students in commerce and management faculty, 571 students in humanities faculty and 381 students in interfaculty have passed.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results

Mumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results

Karachi man burns 12-year-old son to death for not doing homework

Karachi man burns 12-year-old son to death for not doing homework

Andhra Pradesh: Renaming the university cannot erase fame, Jr NTR

Andhra Pradesh: Renaming the university cannot erase fame, Jr NTR

Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Mumbai: 93% rise in hiring fresh college graduates, says report

Mumbai: 93% rise in hiring fresh college graduates, says report