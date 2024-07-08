Mumbai University Announces Recruitment For 152 Granted Teaching Posts; Apply Till August 7

Mumbai University Announces Recruitment For 152 Granted Teaching Posts | Representative Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the recruitment of 152 subsidised teaching positions, encompassing a variety of roles including deanship, professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. This initiative aims to bolster the academic workforce across its faculties and libraries.

According to university officials, the vacancies include 4 posts for deanships, 21 for professors, 54 for associate professors or deputy librarians, and 73 for assistant professors or assistant librarians, all to be filled on a subsidised basis.

Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the dedicated portal at https://muappointment.mu.ac.in/. Detailed information regarding reserved posts, eligibility requirements, necessary experience, and terms and conditions can be found on the Mumbai University website's Career section at https://mu.ac.in/.

A re-advertisement has been issued specifically for the Principal positions across various faculties. Applicants who had previously applied under advertisement number AAQA/ICD/2023-24/853, dated September 22, 2023, will have to submit fresh applications.

The deadline for submitting applications online is August 7, 2024. For further details and updates, interested candidates are advised to visit the university's official website for more information.

Important Details

Interested candidates can apply until 5:00 pm on August 7, 2024. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered.

To apply, candidates must submit an online application through the University's official website at www.mu.ac.in under the "Career" section. After submitting the online application, candidates must print out the form and submit it, along with attested copies of all relevant documents in three sets, to the Registrar, University of Mumbai, Room No. 25, Fort, Mumbai–400032. The envelope should be superscribed with "Application for the posts of [Specify the Post]".

Candidates must note the following

Knowledge of Marathi is essential.

Separate applications must be submitted for each post.

The Dean positions for all faculties are being re-advertised. Applicants who applied for the Dean positions as per advertisement No. AAQA/ICD/2022-24/853 dated September 22, 2023, need to submit fresh applications without paying additional fees.

Candidates are responsible for ensuring they meet the required qualifications before applying. No eligibility inquiries will be entertained.

Application fees are Rs. 500/- for General category candidates and Rs. 250/- for Reserved category candidates, payable online.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the University website for updates on required documents, scrutiny, interview dates, results, notices, and schedules.