 Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For MMS, MCA Distance Learning Entrance Exams Before August 7!
The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is accepting online applications on Mumbai University's portal at mumidol.digitaluniversity.ac. The MMS program has 720 spots available, whereas the MCA program has 2000 seats.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Application Portal | Mumbai University

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai is currently accepting applications for the Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programs entrance exams. The university recently extended the deadline for the registration process to August 7, 2024.

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is accepting online applications on Mumbai University's portal at mumidol.digitaluniversity.ac. This is the last opportunity for applicants who wish to take the exam to register for it.

Key details for prospective applicants

Application Dates: Applications are open until July 17, 2024, and will close on August 7, 2024.

Entrance Exam Fee: Rs. 500/- per application.

Entrance Test Date: August 11, 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MU.

Step 2: Find the link to the application.

Step 3: Create an account for yourself

Step 4: Now, complete the application form with the necessary information.

Step 5: The next action is to upload the required files.

Step 6: Pay your application fees.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save the application so you may use it later.

Online entrance exams for the Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) are scheduled for August 11, 2024. A candidate will not be able to take the entrance exam if they do not register. To complete the registration process, candidates must submit the required documents and pay an application fee of ₹500.

The MMS program has 720 spots available, whereas the MCA program has 2000 seats. These programs have been authorized by AICTE and UGC via the CDOE as of the 2021–2022 academic year. MCA is a two-year degree that specializes on computer applications, whereas MMS is similar to an MBA program in that it concentrates on HR, Finance, and Marketing. For detailed information about eligibility criteria, fees, and other details regarding the entrance exams, visit the University of Mumbai's CDOE website at mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

