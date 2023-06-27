Mumbai: Universities To Come Up With UG Admission Revised Schedule, Second Merit List By June 29

Representative Image | Pixabay

Recently, Mumbai University has released an update schedule for online pre-admission for academic year 2023-24. The first merit list for the pre-admission was made public on June 19 and the university expects to put you on the second list by 7 PM on June 29.

The university had accepted pre-admission enrolment applications online between May 27 and June 15, via their website mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Students could also purchase the application forms offline, fill them out, and submit them in person at the University. The procedure for obtaining admission for the first year of Undergraduate degree programmes, as well as subsequent academic operations, will follow the rules and recommendations outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was released by the Maharashtra Government (GoM), the University of Mumbai (UoM), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Students are advised to take a closer look and follow the scheduled mentioned on the official website along with directions provided by the University and complete all necessary procedures within the stipulated dates to secure their admission.

The first merit list for pre-admission was made public on June 19 and the university expects to put out the second merit list by 7 PM on June 29. Students may easily get their supporting documents for the second merit list verified and finish the online fee payment from July 1 through July 5, at 3 PM. Similarly, students on the third merit list can verify their documents and pay tuition online from July 7 to 10. The third merit list will be made public on July 6 at 11 AM.

