Mumbai: Two Principals Appointed For One School In Mulund, BMC On The Front Seat Of Confusion | File

Mumbai: Defying the norms of having only one principal in school, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Gavanpada Madhyamik Marathi School in Mulund is currently operating with two principals on board. The BMC in 2023 appointed a principal and then in 2024 appointed another principal for the same post!

The irony here is the fact that the school was without a principal since the 2020-21 academic year and was run by the senior teachers, the Hindustan Times reported. The school educates more than 250 students.

The problem started in April 2023 when the interim principal of Gavanpada Marathi School under the S Division office, Kavita Mhaskule, was moved from a Bhandup school to fill a vacancy. But Sangeeta Chavan, another principal, was promoted to the same position and appointed in July 2024, HT reported.

Teachers in a state of confusion

“The uncertainty has particularly disrupted our operations during the crucial exam period. There are also practical issues, like the seating arrangements for both principals. We have appealed to the BMC to clarify the situation, but so far, we have not received any response or solution to the situation,” said a teacher to Hindustan Times, expressing her confusion over the issue.

The school is in a state of administrative chaos since the education department has not yet issued clear guidelines for the division of duties between the two principals of the same institution.

According to the report, BMC has acknowledged the problem but are yet to find a solution. A government official while speaking to HT said that a school cannot have two principals. He further said that the BMC will investigate the matter and respond accordingly.