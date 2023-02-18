e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: TISSNET 2023 admit cards released at tiss.edu; read more

TISSNET 2023 is held for the admission of those students who wish to pursue postgraduate programmes at Tata Institute of Social Sciences. . TISS offers over 57 master's programmes from its Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Tuljapur campuses.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their TISSNET 2023 hall ticket to the examination centre | FPJ
Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences has released the admit cards for its National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 today, on February 18. TISSNET is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, from 2:00 to 3:40 p.m.

Candidates who have successfully signed up for TISSNET can view and download their admit cards from the official TISS website - tiss.edu.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their TISSNET 2023 hall ticket to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof. Those who do not have it will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

TISSNET 2023 is held for the admission of those students who wish to pursue postgraduate programmes at Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

TISS offers over 57 master's programmes from its Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Tuljapur campuses.

article-image

