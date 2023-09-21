Mumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools

A theatrical show "Say Cheese Grandpa" organised by Saregama Official | File Photo

A field trip "Theatrical Interactive Play" was organised for all Mumbai schools by the performing arts department at Orchids The International School.

As 1278 students gathered to watch a theatrical show "Say Cheese Grandpa" presented by Saregama Official at Bal Gandharv, Bandra, it was an enthralling weekend for all Orchids Mumbai branches.

It was an Interactive Play that blended fun and learning for all kids as they danced, sang, and laughed while learning about the values of respect, care, kindness, and cleanliness. They also learned about BBC, which stands for Balance-Breath Control and refers to how to control emotions.

