 Mumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools

Mumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools

Orchids The International School's performing arts department organized a field trip called "Theatrical Interactive Play" for all Mumbai schools.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
A theatrical show "Say Cheese Grandpa" organised by Saregama Official | File Photo

A field trip "Theatrical Interactive Play" was organised for all Mumbai schools by the performing arts department at Orchids The International School.

As 1278 students gathered to watch a theatrical show "Say Cheese Grandpa" presented by Saregama Official at Bal Gandharv, Bandra, it was an enthralling weekend for all Orchids Mumbai branches.

It was an Interactive Play that blended fun and learning for all kids as they danced, sang, and laughed while learning about the values of respect, care, kindness, and cleanliness. They also learned about BBC, which stands for Balance-Breath Control and refers to how to control emotions.

File photo

File photo

Read Also
Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bomb Threat At Delhi School Turns Out To Be A Hoax

Bomb Threat At Delhi School Turns Out To Be A Hoax

25 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Ghaziabad School; 3 Admitted To Hospital

25 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Ghaziabad School; 3 Admitted To Hospital

3 Educational Institutes Built With India's Grant Assistance Inaugurated In Nepal

3 Educational Institutes Built With India's Grant Assistance Inaugurated In Nepal

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed For Classes 1 to 5 In Vellore Amid Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed For Classes 1 to 5 In Vellore Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools

Mumbai News: Orchids Organises Field Trip For City Schools