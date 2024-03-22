Mumbai: Students Of Thakur College Allegedly Forced To Attend BJP Seminar

Students at Mumbai College were allegedly forced to attend a session of the Union Minister's son. | Thakur College of Science and Commerce website

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events at Thakur College of Science & Commerce, college in Kandivali, students of the BMM course had not only had their lD cards confiscated but also made to march to a session organised by the college for BJP member in the college complex.

En route to the session which was on the 7th floor of the building students saw the exits locked as if the college authorities anticipated that students would get away.

Once there, the students realised that Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the spokesman at the session which was all about Prime Minister N Modi and the BJP’s achievements so to speak.

When The Free Press Journal reached out to the students, they seemed most unhappy about not being taken into confidence by the college authorities and instead being sprung a surprise.

Students who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that as it is they were stressed about their exam and this bizarre behaviour by the management further aggravated the situation.

Apparently, once at the meeting, students who were video recording the event were pulled up and ordered to delete the video immediately. One student who dared to raise his voice on the behaviour of the college authorities was also made to shut up.

He finally did manage to speak his mind and tell Goyal about the events that led to the meeting.

Once Goyal left the venue, the students said, the principal came on the stage and reprimanded the students about their uncooperative behaviour.

The Free Press Journal reached out to the college authorities via email but till this article reached the press no answers came forth.