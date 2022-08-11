e-Paper Get App

Mumbai student wins World Youth Transnational Bridge Championships in Singapore

Anshul represented India at the World Youth Open Bridge Championships in 2019 in Croatia as well.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
Anshul Bhatt in interview with WBFofficial | WBFofficial/Youtube

Anshul Bhatt, thirteen years old, won the U-16 World Youth Transnational Bridge Championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy on August 10, 2022, becoming the youngest World Champion. He was eight when he became the youngest winner of the Joan Gerard Youth Award, in Lyon, Francefor competing in the U-16 division. Anshul represented India at the World Youth Open Bridge Championships in 2019 in Croatia as well.

Currently a Grade IX student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Anshul has diverse interests and an insatiable curiosity. Anshul regularly participates in and performs well at various open category local, national, and international tournaments.

Following Anshul's performance at the 2017 HCL Bridge Championships, World Bridge Champion Dennis Bilde told the media, “Anshul has the mind of a 25-year-old who has been playing bridge all his life.”

In 2019, Anshul Bhatt and Anirudh Prakash (who is currently a sophomore at Carnegie Mellon University), won the Junior National Bridge Championship in the U-21 category. India has produced Gold and Bronze medallists in Bridge at the Asian games while there remains a high likelihood of Bridge being included in the Olympics in near future.

