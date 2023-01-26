Mumbai: St Xavier's College's classical music festival 'Janfest' set to hit the right notes

The two-day concert will conclude with the performance by Ustad Shujaat Khan. |

Mumbai: The St Xavier's College Mumbai is back with the offline rendition of its two day classical music festival 'Janfest', where artists from both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music perform for the audience.

The event is take place over the weekend of January 28 and 29, 2023, at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.

On the 28th, the concert starts with a jugalbandi between Saraswati veena and violin by Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh and Vidwan R. Kumaresh ("Strings Attached”), followed by a vocal recital by Pandit Anand Bhate. Shri Rahul Sharma is to present a santoor performance at the concluding session of the first day.

The evening of 29th commences with the performance of the classical band "Surya'', led by Ustad Taufiq Qureshi (Percussion Kit, Djambe & Vocal Rhythms) and with him Shri Sarang Kulkarni (Sarod and Z rod), Shri Shikharnaad Qureshi (Djembe and Percussion) and Shri Kaushiki Joglekar (Keyboard and Harmonium).

Next, disciple of Pt Jasraj ji, Smt Ankita Joshi will perform classical vocals. The two-day concert will conclude with the performance by Ustad Shujaat Khan.

