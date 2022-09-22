Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

SPJIMR

Mumbai: SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has joined the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) as a knowledge partner to support Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. The collaboration would include several short- and long-term programmes based on the creation of learning resources, curriculum design and delivery, and programme impact assessments.

The Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India is tasked with transforming the Indian civil services learning ecosystem in order to enable smart, accountable, citizen-centric, and effective public service.