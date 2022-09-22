e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

The Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India is tasked with transforming the Indian civil services learning ecosystem

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
SPJIMR

Mumbai: SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has joined the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) as a knowledge partner to support Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. The collaboration would include several short- and long-term programmes based on the creation of learning resources, curriculum design and delivery, and programme impact assessments.

The Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India is tasked with transforming the Indian civil services learning ecosystem in order to enable smart, accountable, citizen-centric, and effective public service.

Read Also
CAT 2022: Application deadline extended, registrations to remain open till Sept 21
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Ahmedabad: Dr. Githa Heggde appointed as new dean at MICA

Ahmedabad: Dr. Githa Heggde appointed as new dean at MICA

Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours