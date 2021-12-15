Mumbai Schools welcome children after 20 months!

Today was the first day of school in Mumbai. Students from grades 1 through 7 have returned to school with happiness after a 20-months. Schools all over Mumbai have greeted their students with wonderful acts and words of encouragement.

"With crowded halls, filled classrooms, filled corridors, filled hearts, full of life and happiness. We applauded our students on their acceptance of the "New Normal.As a result, a new journey begins" said Junita Gaikwad, Head Master, Regina Pacis Convent School, Byculla .

"Our school will operate in two two-hour shifts. On their first day of school, we welcomed pupils with flowers, balloons, pencils, and biscuits, making them feel at ease," stated Veena Mahendra Sonawane, Prabodhan Thakre School.

The students of Mumbai Public School, CBSE, Borivali, were greeted with balloons and a welcome dance. "The students were ecstatic to be in the classroom. The atmosphere in the classroom was cheerful," said the teacher.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:53 PM IST