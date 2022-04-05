Mumbai schools to display names in Marathi

The Maharashtra state government has made various decisions to elevate Marathi to the status of an elite language. As part of this, shop and establishment nameplates in the state of Maharashtra were made mandatory in Marathi for the first time.

Under the guidance of the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray, and the suggestion of Varun Sardesai, Secretary of Yuvasena, a letter was submitted on March 24, 2022, regarding all the aided, unaided, and private board schools to display names in Marathi. The letter was submitted to the Education Officer of Brihanmumbai Education Department Mr. Rajesh Kankal and Mr. Raju Tadvi.

Responding positively to the demand, the Education Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Education Department issued a GR (Government Resolution) dated 5 April 2022, stating that nameplates of appropriate size should be in Marathi Devanagari script in all BMC-accredited schools.

Sainath Durge, a member of the BMC Education Committee and the Yuvasena core committee, said, "As a part of Yuvasena, we commit that we will follow the matter till it's implemented properly. We also stated in our representation that schools that do not comply with the aforementioned rules should not be granted first recognition under Form 2 of the Right to Education Act 2009 (RTE)."

