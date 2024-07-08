Mumbai Rains: Holiday Declared For Schools & Colleges On July 9; IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Downpour Halts 'Maximum' City

Water logging in Malad subway after Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday, July 8 |

Mumbai: In response to heavy rainfall, all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolis will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, amid heavy rainfall. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasised that the closure of educational institutions aims to ensure the safety of students amidst the adverse weather conditions.

“Keeping this matter in mind, the system of the Municipal Corporation is ready to ensure that the citizens of Mumbai will not be inconvenienced,” read the press release.

The city also experienced certain disruptions, including waterlogging and halted train services on July 8.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai received over 300 mm of rainfall between 1 am and 7 on July 8, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas. This led to the suspension of suburban train operations, impacting daily commuters.