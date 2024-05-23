Mumbai Schools Arrange Top Summer Camps; Kung Fu, Music, Science, Language, and More

Representative image

Mumbai: City schools and institutions had organised summer camps with activities like swimming, sports, arts, and crafts during the summer break to engage students in a fun-filled vacation.

Here's what city schools had planned for students at this summer:

VIBGYOR School Summer Camp 2024:

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted an engaging Summer Camp from April 15 to April 30, 2024. Open to students from both VIBGYOR and other schools, the camp provided a platform for children to explore new skills, and creativity, and build lasting friendships through a variety of activities.

Here's what programs were offered during the camp:

1. Japanese Language Online Classes

The Japanese language course, offered online, catered to students from Grade 1 to Grade 3.

The sessions included fun activities like singing Japanese songs and simple conversation practices

2. Day Camp for Early Learners

The day camp was specially designed for the youngest participants, from JR.KG to SR.KG.

This program featured a mix of indoor and outdoor activities that focused on holistic development.

From creative arts and crafts sessions to outdoor games and storytelling, the day camp ensured that the little ones had a fun-filled day.

3. Music - Vocals Training

Students from Grade 1 to Grade 6 participated in vocal music training.

The camp sessions included vocal warm-ups, pitch training, and learning new songs across different genres.

On the final day’s performance, the young singers showed their talents, leaving the audience in awe.

4. Skating Sessions

The skating sessions were open to students from Grade 1 to Grade 10.

Under experienced coaches, students practiced various techniques and safety measures.

5. Kung Fu Martial Arts Training

Kung Fu martial arts classes were another popular activity, attracting students from Grade 1 to Grade 10.

The sessions focused on teaching basic Kung Fu techniques, self-discipline, and the importance of physical fitness.

Students learned various forms, kicks, and punches, while also understanding the philosophy behind martial arts.

6. VedicPro Vedic Math Summer Camp - Online

The VedicPro Vedic Math camp, held online, was targeted at students from Grade 6 to Grade 10.

Students learned shortcuts and tricks to solve complex calculations quickly and accurately.

7. BrainPro Abacus Summer Camp - Online

The BrainPro Abacus camp, also conducted online, was designed for students from Grade 1 to Grade 7.

The abacus training helped enhance mental arithmetic skills, improving speed and accuracy in calculations.

The interactive online sessions included exercises and games.

8. MindPro Brain Booster Summer Camp - Online

This online camp was intended for students from Grade 1 to Grade 6

Through a series of brain games, puzzles, and memory exercises, students worked on improving overall brain function.

Respond Right Education - Right Brain Development

The Right Brain Development program was specifically for the youngest group, from Play School to SR.KG.

The sessions included activities, such as visual and auditory exercises, storytelling, and creative arts.

Little Butterflies Montessori School’s 'Under the Sea' Summer Camp

This April, Little Butterflies Montessori School in Bandra West invited young children's in a journey into the world of the deep blue sea. The 'Under the Sea' summer camp that promised a week filled with creativity, excitement, and learning was for children aged 3 to 7 years.

From April 22 to April 26, between 10 am and 12 pm, the school had transformed into an oceanic wonderland where children can explore the mysteries of the sea through a variety of engaging activities. The camp was priced at a fee of Rs 3000

Activities that was included was:

-Dance and music

-Art and Crafts

-Science Workshops

-Games and Play

HHM Summer Camp by Hosanna House Montessori School, Andheri West

A Free Adventure for the littlest learners for those in Andheri West, Hosanna House Montessori School had offered a wonderful alternative with their HHM Summer Camp. Scheduled from April 15 to May 24, this camp welcomed children aged 1 to 7 years for a adventure.

Hosanna House’s summer camp was a fantastic option for parents seeking a cost-effective and engaging program for their young toddlers.

Hiranandani International School's IBDP Year 1 Summer Internships for 2024-25

For students interested in pursuing different paths, Hiranandani International School offered language immersion programs to enhance skills in a second or third language, as well as opportunities for meaningful service work. These programs allow students to connect with local communities and make a positive impact through projects like teaching and volunteering.

It also announced the commencement of its IBDP Year 1 Summer Intern Programs where it provided support to enroll in prestigious internships and summer schools where students can navigate college program options and the rigorous application process.

Here is a list of the internships and summer schools that students from HIS have been accepted into for the 2024-25 academic year:

1. Elina Shah- Vardhaman Export Internship: Operations Management

2. Isha Karthik -Reliance Life Sciences Internship Program: Clinical Research, Vaccines, Regenerative Medicines, Pharma

3. Jiiya S. Gahrotra- Summer School Program at Instituto Marogani

4. Riddhi Sachin Somani- Online Summer Program with My Captain Official & Psych Firms

5. Neha Pradeep Dhore- Internship Program with Yale University Summer School

6. Aarav Aher- Internship in USA with Celona

7. Aadit Mohatta- Brown University Summer School Program (Particle Physics)

8. Neev Chetan Ramani- Harvard University