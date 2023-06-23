 Mumbai School Conducts Workshops To Empower Rural Artisans
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai partnered with a Gujarat-based NGO, Craftroots, an initiative by Gramshree, to empower rural artisans.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai School Holds Exhibition To Empower Rural Artisans | Special Arrangement

Craftroots supports rural artisans in developing their skills and selling their goods. The organisation offers loan access, marketing, and training.

The school hosted workshops for students of Stds. IV to VIII, from Monday, 12th June 2023 to Friday, 16th June 2023, where the children were taught about traditional crafts and helped them appreciate the native talented artisans.

Students learnt about traditional crafts like terracotta, block printing, Warli painting, pithora painting, and tie-and-dye thanks to the school's partnership with the NGO. Additionally, the students had the chance to talk to artisans and gain an understanding of their work.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, and Sunday, June 18, 2023, a show was put on for parents and students to show how important it is to support local businesses and encourage people to buy handmade goods.

The following workshops were provided for the students: Terracotta for Std. IV, Block Printing for Standard V, Warli Painting for Standard VI, Pithora for VII-Standard and Tie and Dye for Class VIII.

