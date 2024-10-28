 Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police Book 2 For Cheating In Final Undergraduate Exam With Dummy Examinee
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have booked two persons for allegedly cheating in the final undergraduate exam, related to financial accounting, conducted by the Mumbai University. The duo have been identified as Roshan Yadav, 22, and Manish Yadav, 20.

According to the FIR, Manish is a student of Ladhidevi Ramdhar Maheshwari Night College of Commerce, while Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science was designated as his exam centre.

About The Case

During the exam, Professor Chris Anthony became suspicious about Roshan's behaviour and he called Professor Vinay Dukale, 31, who was the senior supervisor. The latter checked his hall ticket, which identified him as Manish Yadav. However, even Professor Dukale noticed something amiss and started quizzing Roshan, who finally revealed his true identity and allegedly admitted that he appeared as a dummy candidate in place of Manish, who was waiting outside.

The college principal then informed the Mumbai University, ~which then instructed the administration to complete an Appendix C form and file a police complaint against the duo.

