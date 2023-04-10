Mumbai: Rotaract Club of Atlas SkillTech University focus on persons with disabilities in latest video

Representational image |

The Rotaract Club of ATLAS SkillTech University has got together to create initiatives, which focuses on humanitarianism with the goal being to forge close ties with other like-minded organizations and individuals

The club also has Community service projects like food distribution drive, health/eye checkup, blood donation drive, skill development activities with BMC kids and many more.

Recently, the club released Aawaz, a year-long documentary series by RC ATLAS wherein every month the club covers different social problems prevalent in society. This year around persons with disabilities were the major focus.

In an interview conducted by the team with Sidhant Shah and Ms. Ashaita from Yash Charitable Trust, the individuals spoke on how they look at tourism and cultural management for persons with disabilities, along with the necessity of creating an inclusive environment for them.

The entire interview with Cafe Arpan can be checked out at RC ATLAS’ AAWAZ youtube channel.

Watch video:

