Mumbai: Protest erupts at Ayurveda college after student falls to his death from tree

Mumbai: A student at a city Ayurveda college fell to his death from a tree on the college campus late on Wednesday night.

Dayanand Kale, a third-year BAMS student at RA Podar Ayurved Medical College in Worli, had climbed the tree to pick mangoes around 10:15 pm and fell head-first on the concrete ground. He was taken to the hospital attached to the college, from where he was shifted to BYL Nair Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

The 22-year-old hails from an Agrarian family in Dharashiv (Osmanabad), where his mortal remains were taken on Thursday evening for last rites.

Kale's death sparked an agitation on campus by his college mates and student organisations, who accused the hospital staff of negligence and delay. "As soon as Dayanand fell on the ground, he started bleeding. The students present on the scene immediately took him to the hospital's casualty ward, where he was administered oxygen. However, the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) didn't even touch him. Instead, it was a post-graduate student who carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. After about 10 minutes, he was referred to Nair Hospital. But the college couldn't provide its ambulance, as the driver was on leave. He had to be driven in a taxi, with students carrying the oxygen cylinder with them," said a student.

However, the college has denied these allegations, claiming that Kale was promptly given preliminary treatment and shifted to Nair Hospital. "He was treated at the casualty department and moved to Nair Hospital within 7-8 minutes. while there was an issue with the ambulance driver, we took him to Nair Hospital in lesser time than the ambulance would have taken," said Sampada Sant, Dean of the college.

The city police detained a few students and activists who were protesting outside the college on Thursday morning and released them in the evening. Rohit Dhale, President of Chhatrabharti student organisation, who was among those detained, said, "We were merely asking some questions to college authorities. There was no violence, but we were still roughed up and detained by the police."

The students are demanding action against the CMO, while also seeking compensation for the deceased Kale's family, which comprises of six sisters and parents. Meanwhile, students and faculty members have pitched in around Rs 2 lakh to help the family meet the funeral and other expenses.