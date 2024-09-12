Mumbai Port Recruitment 2024: 16 Vacancies Available, Apply By September 27 | File

The recruitment notification for class I and class III positions, which include positions like executive engineers of various disciplines, has been released by the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA). On the official website, mumbaiport.gov.in, interested and qualified people can obtain comprehensive information and submit an application for these posts.

The deadline for submitting an online application is September 27, 2024, and the authority will begin accepting them on August 31, 2024. There are a total of 16 vacancies available for this post.

The candidates' performance in the online test and interview will be the basis for the selection process for the posted positions.



How to apply?



-The official website can be found at mumbaiport.gov.in.

-On the homepage, select the People and careers button first, followed by the Jobs button.

-Click on the advertisement no. DR-3/2024 online application link.

-To get the registration number, complete the required fields.

-Enter your password and registration number to log in.

-Fill out the application after carefully reading the instructions.

-A distinct number will be created upon submission.

-For future use, download and print the application form.

Number of vacancies:



Senior Accounts Officer - 1

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - 2

Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) - 4

Assistant Executive Engineer (Telecom/Electronics) - 1

Executive Engineer (Telecom/Electronics) - 1

Assistant Traffic Manager (Gr-I) - 2

Hindi Translator (Gr.-II) - 5

Candidates can click on the link below to know detailed information such as Eligibility Criteria, pay scale, age limit and more about the recruitment drive:

Detailed Notification

Important Points

Candidates may apply for more than one position, depending to their eligibility. However, individual applications must be filed for each position applied for, with separate fees/charges.

Each candidate should only submit one application for one discipline. In case of multiple applications, only the most recent legitimate (finished) application will be considered, and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the remaining multiple registration(s) would be forfeited.