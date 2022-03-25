Mumbai: Pace of COVID-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 14 years slows down

Covid-19 vaccination drive amongst children between 12 to 14 years of age is going at a slow pace in Mumbai. In the last eight days, less than 10,000 children have been vaccinated compared to other districts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, to increase the pace, BMC has tied up with Project Mumbai has been conducting drives at the schools from today and has set a target of vaccinating 500 to 600 daily. Officials have cited several reasons for less number of children being vaccinated such as exams, parents are scared and others.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, BMC said they have been getting requests from the schools for conducting vaccination drives on their campus, but due to ongoing exams, they have requested to start post-exams. Moreover, as the covid cases have come down the parents are not very keen on vaccinating their children.

“We are very enthusiastic in conducting vaccination drives at full speed but parents are showing disinterest in vaccinating their child citing several reasons such as exam pressure, side effects of vaccines and it does not act as a barrier in getting contracting infections. We have been creating awareness amongst the citizens and parents when the vaccine drive was started for 15-16 years of age, but still, there is a hesitation and unwillingness to come forward due to which vaccination drive is going at a slow pace compared to other districts,” she said.

Meanwhile, children from other districts have come forward to get themselves vaccinated. “We have received good responses from the children and their parents since the vaccination drive started in the 12 to 14 years of age group. None of the children was scared of getting vaccinated and have also counselled their friends to come along for the drive. Moreover, many of them are aware of the benefits of getting vaccinated as their parents and brothers have taken a jab and they did not have any side effects nor they contracted the covid infection,” said a senior doctor from the Kolhapur district, where more than 50,000 children have been vaccinated till date.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said, "As the vaccination for the 12-14-year-old category was at a slow pace, we decided to collaborate with the BMC to accelerate the vaccination drive by getting the children vaccinated at their schools. And we were very happy with the good response which we received from the schools. We dedicated one entire day just to collate all the information and from Friday the vaccination drive restarted, which will continue every day at four different locations in Mumbai. We are expecting around 500-600 vaccinations daily which will definitely boost the vaccination count of this age group."

One of the doctors, Dr Mayuri Dongale, present at the vaccination drive, said, "Instructions regarding the vaccine were given to the students like having breakfast before the vaccine and informing the doctors if they feel uneasy. Most of the children today had no side effects, there were only two students who were feeling giddy after the vaccination but they were alright within a few minutes."

"Project Mumbai informs us two days in advance regarding the vaccination drive and the location. This is a good initiative which is helping children at a large scale to get vaccinated and it is also convenient for the students and parents," she added.

Principal of Divine Health High school, Andheri, Olivia Fernandes, said, “The parents had to sign a declaration form before the child’s vaccination. It contained all the instructions related to the vaccination drive. There were some parents who were hesitant but most of them were okay with it and signed the form. It was also compulsory for the parents to be present during the vaccination. Project Mumbai sent us a brochure and I thought it would be good to get the children vaccinated because it is more convenient to do it at school. Also, exams for our school haven't started yet and by the time it starts even if any child gets a fever because of the vaccine, they will get better.”

March 16-25 (MUMBAI)

March 16- 117

March 17-416

March 19- 999

March 21- 1648

March 22- 1642

March 23- 1716

March 24- 2135

March 25- 6054

DATA As per Cowin portal

Lowest Five

Amravati- 13,806

Mumbai- 14,987

Nagpur- 16,325

Palghar-17,229

Dhule- 17,649

Latur- 27,665

Top Five

Nashik- 82,523

Pune- 79,939

Ahmednagar-71,767

Kolhapur- 55,916

Thane- 45,129

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:21 PM IST