Mumbai: Number of students in busses drop while schools open to full capacity in city

In Mumbai, schools have gone completely offline, along with extracurricular activities and providing bus services. Parents all around the city have demanded that school buses be offered because it is difficult to pick up and drop off every time. Other parents, however, are still choosing private vehicles or online schooling for their children's safety, at least for this academic year.

Parents find school buses as a sustainable and convenient option for them, as private vehicles are not a viable option for working-class parents. "School bus costs are quite expensive, and they have charged us for four months," said Aloka Gambhir, a parent from Mumbai. " The majority of those who wished to avail the school bus service did so. The increase isn't as high as the bus association had asked, it's about a 10% increase. As it is more convenient, I have used the facility for my child. The kids are excited to ride the school buses, and it is, in reality, a sustainable mode."

Parents, on the other hand, are also concerned about why they should pay fees for only a few months of school when the school bus fees have been hiked. Laik Pathan, a parent of a 6th-grade student, said, "We are continuing to prefer online education. School buses are provided, but they are charging 4-5 months' worth of fees for only two months of school. The same reason has made us choose for online mode along with Covid."

Almost 2000 school buses have started running in Mumbai, according to school bus owners, but the number of students is even less than 30%. It is not possible to provide bus service for only one month during this academic session. So, they are demanding four months' costs, including three months' fees from the next academic year. According to Anil Garg, President of the School Bus Association, "Drivers and bus cleaners are already being paid two months in advance. Petrol prices have risen, and we now need to look into all of the bus maintenance issues, and we have already lost a significant amount of money over the last two years."

Some schools, on the other hand, are yet to decide on the school bus service to be given this year, as the academic year is almost over and children will soon have their exams followed by summer vacation. "Right now, only 20-30 percent of students are using school buses, mostly from higher grades, and lower grades account for around 10-15 percent as parents are still concerned about their children travelling with others and prefer private vehicles or autorickshaws," said Shakir Shaikh, school bus transport operator from RBK school in Mumbai.

"This year, there will be no increase in school bus fees; we will wait for the government's reaction before making a decision; nevertheless, it may increase in the coming academic year, beginning in April," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:57 PM IST