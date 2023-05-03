 Mumbai: NMIMS to offer dual degree in Economics with Virginia Tech University
The selection process will accept students on basis of admission tests and personal interviews conducted jointly by NMIMS and Virginia Tech. NMIMS students must complete the first-year courses of both semesters with a minimum CGPA of 3 on a scale of 4 to qualify for the second year at Virginia Tech.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: NMIMS and Virginia Tech's two-year dual degree course provides students with a broad understanding of numerous economic sectors. As a part of the course, students will be able to spend one year at NMIMS and another year at Virginia Tech, bagging an M.Sc. in Economics from NMIMS and an MA in Economics from Virginia Tech.

