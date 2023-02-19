Mumbai: NMIMS Meraki festival's three-day celebrations begin today

Mumbai: Meraki, the annual cultural fest of NMIMS KPMSOL, is back and bigger than ever before.

Meraki, which is being conducted on February 19, 20, and 21, with a mixture of events ranging from dance, drama, poetry, gaming, and music to marketing and business, will have a new spin on traditional competitions.

In addition to cultural events, Meraki took the initiative to contribute to social causes in the form of a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach and a clothes donation drive.

The Meraki team, from the Performing Arts department and their interpretation of events following the theme of Navrasa or the Literary Arts department with their murder mysteries and slam poetries, have been working diligently to create the best experience for all attendees.