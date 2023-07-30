Mumbai News: Woman Taxi Driver Set To Study In UK After CM Eknath Shinde Intervenes

Representational image |

Kiran Kurma has been driving a taxi in tribal areas to earn a living. However, this did not stop her from dreaming of studying abroad. Soon, the woman from Reguntha, a village in Gadchiroli district affected by Naxal violence, will be headed to the UK, following a spot decision by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kurma has received a Rs 40 lakh scholarship, which she intends to spend on a one-year International Marketing Management course at the University of Leeds. She then plans to work there for two years before coming home.

The aspiring student of management studies is expected to receive the grant money after the completion of formal processes by July 31.

Kurma, who has a master's degree in Economics from Osmania University, Hyderabad, started driving a taxi from Reguntha to Sironcha and back, a 140 km route, to earn a living after finishing her degree. She now owns three taxis.

The woman travelled to Mumbai to meet Shinde for monetary assistance so that she can fulfil her dream by covering her expenses. She was initially hesitant and sought help from a friend to meet CM Shinde.

On reaching Vidhan Bhawan, Kurma handed Shinde her application. The chief minister immediately spoke to Sumant Bhanthe, the secretary of the social welfare department. Shinde and Bhange, through WhatsApp, urged Kurma to go to the ministry, where she was granted the scholarship.

An elated Kumra is now packing her bags for her study journey to the UK.

