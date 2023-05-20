Mumbai News: Prajakta Koli, Mumbaiker Nikhil to grace Eva Live's Edutainment show

Prajakta Koli also known by her Youtube name MostlySane |

Mumbai: Eva Live, a leading events IP company, is organising 9th edition of its Edutainment Show in Mumbai. The event is taking place today and tomorrow, May 20-21, 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex since 11.00 am.

The Edutainment Show is a platform that brings together various educational institutions, content creators, industry experts and tech companies that provide edutainment solutions.

This year's event will have over 50+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers and 20+ extensive workshops from the industry. The two-day event will also feature a series of panel discussions, seminars, fireside and workshops by leading experts in the education and edutainment sectors. The topics will cover both skills and academic excellence such as Trends in the edutainment & Media industry, Content creation and new career choices, Artificial Intelligence and its impact in the Media sector, Gaming Technology, Design, Visual Communications, Art of Conversation etc. to name a few. The event will aim to provide an opportunity for students, parents, educators, and industry professionals to discover new trends and innovations in the field of edutainment.

"We are delighted to host the 9th edition of the Edutainment Show in Mumbai," said Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Director – Eva Live LLP. "The show has always been a great success in the past as it’s opened up career insights to more than 50,000 students and provides an excellent platform for the students to interact with industry experts, attend workshops and make informed career choices. We invite all education enthusiasts, students, parents and faculty to come and explore the latest trends and creative career options, which have now opened up for those not interested in conventional career choices.”

Details:

Entry Is Free

Visitors can register online or at the Venue: https://www.edutainmentshow.in/register.html

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edutainmentshow/?hl=en

Date: 20 & 21 May, 2023.

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Time: 11.00am to 7.00pm.

