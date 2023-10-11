Mumbai News: No Institute-Level Counselling For PG Medical Admission

Mumbai News: No Institute-Level Counselling For PG Med Admission | Pixabay

Mumbai: After switching to institute-level counselling for the final round of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) admission, the state medical education department clarified that it will stick to the centralised online admissions for post-graduate (PG) courses as well as other undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of the department, said that there won’t be any institute-level counseling for the ongoing admissions for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) as well as AAYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) and allied courses. The PG medical and dental seats will also be filled only through the centralised process, he said.

Last stray vacancy round attracts criticism from parents

The department’s eleventh-hour decision to let the private medical colleges carry out the counselling for the last ‘stray vacancy’ round for MBBS last month came in for criticism from the aspirants, who alleged that the move allowed the institutes to block the seats and ‘sell’ them to less meritorious candidates.

The decision was also seen to be contrary to the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) directive to conduct the entire counselling process, including the stray vacancy rounds, in online mode.

Waghmare, however, defended the decision. “This was done to ensure that all the MBBS seats were filled and due to the fact that the admissions were to be wound up before September 30,” he said.

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has already carried out three stray vacancy rounds for BDS admissions, with 106 vacant seats allotted in the latest round. The third regular admission round for Doctor of Medicine (MD)/Master of Surgery (MS) is still underway.

