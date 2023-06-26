 Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases Revised Schedule For Admission To UG Programmes
While the first merit list for pre-admission at MU was released on June 19, the second merit list could be released by June 29 by 7 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

In a revision from its previous schedule, Mumbai University has released a new timetable for online pre-admission for the academic year 2023-24. By 3 PM tomorrow, June 27, students will have to submit the undertaking form with online verification of the required documents and online payment of fees for the first merit list.

From July 1 to July 5, 2023, by 3 p.m., students can check their documentation and pay their fees online. Students chosen for the third merit list can check their documentation and pay fees online from July 7 to 10. A third merit list will also be made public on July 6 at 11 am.

From May 27 through June 15, 2023, the Mumbai University accepted pre-admission enrollment applications and submissions online at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. The regulations and guidelines of NEP 2020, which were released by the GoM, UoM, and UGC, would be followed for all admissions to the first year of degree programmes as well as their academic activities.

MU has also urged other colleges, and institutes to follow the revised schedule as students will be enrolled as per the mandated intake.

article-image

