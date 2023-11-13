Mumbai News: Man Seeking Education Loan For Daughter Cheated Of ₹90,000 

The complainant was asked to make additional payments and was never given the loan amount | Representational pic

Online scammers allegedly defrauded a 56-year-old Navi Mumbai man who was looking for a loan for his daughter's education, out of ₹90,000. The man, who works for a logistics company, said he saw a Facebook post stating that loans could be obtained instantly and within two hours.

The Report

The report states that on November 8, the complainant submitted an online loan application to the relevant finance company. He got a call within minutes, and the person offered him a loan. An agency was informed by a police official that the caller demanded that the complainant pay ₹90,000 in insurance charges, GST, RBI charges, NOC charges, and two advance instalments.

However, the complainant was asked to make additional payments and was never given the loan amount. After realising he had been duped, the man complained. At the Kalamboli police station on Saturday, an offence under section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was filed against unidentified individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)

