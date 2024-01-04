Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail To Life Guard Accused Of Murdering MBBS Student | Representative Image

Mumbai: The sessions court here rejected the bail plea of life guard Mithu Singh who was booked for the murder of a 22 year old MBBS student, Swadichha Sane. The court in its hearing said that there is a prima facie evidence against the accused and the possibility of him tempering with the evidence cannot be ruled out.

Sane who was pursuing MBBS from Grant Medical College, Byculla, had left her house to appear for her third year exam on November 29, 2021 but the family did not hear from her since she left the house that day.

The police claimed that she got down at Bandra and went to Bandstand where she met Singh and they were together for a long time. It is suspected that Singh tried to get intimate against her will and during the scuffle might have killed the student.

Accused denied his role

Singh, however, denied his role and, in his plea for bail, claimed that "there is no cogent material on record to show that prima facie the Applicant had any motive or was seen by any persons committing the alleged crime on the girl."

The court rejected bail plea last week too

The sessions court has last week rejected bail plea of Singh. However, in the detailed order released on Thursday, the court said, "the allegations against the accused are of serious in nature. After detail investigation in the crime, the police have arrested the accused.

There is prima-facie evidence about the involvement of the accused in the crime. Further the apprehension of the prosecution that, the accused will tamper with the prosecution witnesses and evidence, also cannot be ruled out."

The court further said, "prosecution witnesses are the employees of accused and nearby residents, to whom accused knows very well. Besides this, according to the prosecution, accused having terror in the vicinity, and therefore, they having apprehension that, this accused will pressurize prosecution witnesses and will also dispose of the prosecution evidence."

Besides, the court also said that the investigation is still going on recovery of body of the deceased cannot be ignored. "The allegations shows, the accused knows, how the dead body was disposed of."

Police suspect body disposed of at this location

The crime branch has claimed that Singh knew about a death of a 18 year old girl by name Tarannum Ansari, who fell in the sea near Bandstand in January 2016, while clicking selfie. However, her body has still not been found. Hence, the police claimed Singh also seems to have disposed of Sane's body at the very spot.

The crime branch has further stated that there was no reason for Singh to be with a stranger girl unless his intention to sexually abuse her. Besides, the police said Sane already was in a relationship with one of her classmate.

This shows that Sane and Singh were not in relationship and for that reason she would have refused his sexual advances and in that she would have fallen and died.