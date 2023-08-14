Mumbai News: Child Rights Body Seeks Probe into Allegations of School Denying Education Over Fee Dues | Representative Pic

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has sought a probe into a complaint about a private English-medium school in Navi Mumbai barring a girl student from attending classes and preventing her elder sister from appearing for the Class 10 board exam for four years due to non-payment of fees by parents.

The parents have alleged that, in 2019, the school discontinued the education of the younger sister, who was then a Class 5 student, as the parents were unable to clear the fee dues due to financial constraints. The school also refused to provide the hall ticket for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam to the elder sister, who was studying in Class 10. In the subsequent years, the school even withheld her transfer certificate (TC), denying her an opportunity to take the board exam as a private candidate, claimed the parents.

MSCPCR had first taken up the issue in February earlier this year, following which the school issued leaving certificates (LC) to both sisters. The child rights body had also directed the Education Officer (Secondary) of Raigad district Jyotsna Shinde to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and take appropriate action. However, with the Education Officer failing to comply with the directives in the last six months, MSCPCR earlier this month issued another letter asking her to probe the matter.

Kiran Kadam, father of the girls, said that he owed the school around Rs 1.5 lakh as he was struggling to find employment after losing his job in 2014. "My daughters were prohibited from even entering the school premises. The elder daughter had already filled her SSC exam, but the school refused to give her admit card... All these years, they were under tremendous pressure. They wouldn't even leave the house as they were afraid of being ridiculed," he said.

After the girls were issued LCs, the younger daughter was admitted to another Marathi-medium school as a Class 8 student at the fag end of the academic year. The elder daughter is planning to appear for her board exam later this year.

Shinde said that she has directed a deputy EO to carry out the inquiry. "I couldn't pursue the matter due to vacations. I will now check if the inquiry report has been submitted," she said.

Nitin Dalvi, an activist from Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation, has criticised the state education department for the delay in conducting the inquiry. "The girls lost their four years and had to undergo trauma. The state government had directed that the students can't be removed from the classroom over non-payment of fees during Covid-19 period. The school authorities must face criminal prosecution for the harassment meted out to students," he said.

