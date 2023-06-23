 Mumbai News: BJP Youth Leader Meets Education Minister Patil Demanding Ph.D. Guides Be Appointed Before Period Lapses
Mumbai News: BJP Youth Leader Meets Education Minister Patil Demanding Ph.D. Guides Be Appointed Before Period Lapses

Mumbai News: BJP Youth Leader Meets Education Minister Patil Demanding Ph.D. Guides Be Appointed Before Period Lapses

This comes from a youth BJP leader Adv. Vivekanand Ujlambhar meeting with Chandrakant Dada Patil, Higher Education minister.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Adv. Vivekanand Ujlambhar meeting with Chandrakant Dada Patil | Twitter-@Mumbaikhabar9

After candidates eligible for PhDs in Maharashtra are not getting guides to pursue their studies ahead, the BJP Youth leader Advocate Vivekanand Ujlambhar today met Maharashtra's Higher Education minister, Chandrakant Patil. This was followed by submitting a memorandum demanding guides to be appointed before the period lapses on 31st December.

Notice issued on PhD Students

Notice issued on PhD Students | Mumbai News

Following that, in another round of education news, Mr. Patil also mentioned that undergraduate students in Maharashtra will now have the opportunity to write exams partially in English and Marathi.

Maharashtra's education minister confirms recruitment of 30,000 teachers in state
article-image
