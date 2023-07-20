Mumbai: MU IDOL Postpones July 20 Exam Papers As Rain Lashes City, Konkan

Mumbai: Rains Lash Parts Of City As Monsoon Approaches; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has postponed all the papers slated for July 20 (Thursday) as parts of the city and the Konkan region faced flooding due to heavy rains.

However, the university hasn't announced the revised schedule for these exams.

The decision was taken following the directives issued by the State Disaster Management Authorities as well as the Collectors of Palhghar, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)